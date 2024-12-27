December 28 holiday for schools in these states

As the year 2024 is coming to its closure, many are finding themselves asking if December 28 would be a holiday or not. With different states announcing different holidays for different reasons, it is essential to be aware of what's going on in the country at large.

While some have announced December 28 to be a holiday, while others haven't. Here's what some states have declared a holiday on the day:

Cold Wave Holidays

Several states in North India have announced holidays due to the extreme cold wave. These are:

Delhi: All schools and colleges will be closed from December 24 to December 31.

Punjab: Schools and colleges will be closed from December 24 to December 31.

Haryana: Schools and colleges will be closed from December 24 to December 31.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools and colleges will be closed from December 24 to December 31.

Rain Holidays

In the southern states, heavy rainfall caused a disruption, and they declared holidays. These are the states:

Tamil Nadu: Schools and colleges will remain closed on December 28 due to heavy rainfall.

Kerala: Schools and colleges will remain closed on December 28 due to heavy rainfall.

Karnataka: Schools and colleges will remain closed on December 28 due to heavy rainfall.

Other State-Specific Holidays

Jammu and Kashmir: Winter holidays are declared from December 1 to February 28, 2025.

Himachal Pradesh: Winter holidays have been declared from December 25 to January 1, 2025.

Telangana: On 26th December a holiday was declared because of the Bhagya Lakshmi temple festival. December 28?

Although some states have declared holidays due to various reasons, December 28 is not uniformly declared as a holiday for the entire country. Still, check with your local authorities or institutions to confirm whether December 28 is indeed a holiday in your locality.

In conclusion, even though some states declare holidays due to cold waves, rain, or other reasons, December 28 is not a holiday nationwide. It's important to verify with the local authorities whether December 28 is a holiday in your locality.

