December 11: Holiday for Schools, Colleges, Offices in Karnataka - SM Krishna's Death

December 10, Karnataka:

SM Krishna, former Karnataka chief minister and External Affairs Minister, passed away on Tuesday in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness. He was 93. He was survived by his wife Prema and two daughters.

Hearing upon the news, the schools in Mandya have been shut today, December 10. The Karnataka government has declared a holiday on Wednesday, December 11, as a mark of respect to the leader. The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced three-day mourning across the state following the demise of veteran politician S.M. Krishna.

The mortal remains of Krishna will be kept at his residence in Sadashivanagar on Tuesday for the public and will be taken to Somanahalli in Maddur, Mandya district, his birthplace at 8 a.m. on Wednesday for last rites.

Krishna was suffering from age-related ailments. He was admitted to the Vydehi Hospital and later shifted to the Manipal Hospital following a lung infection. He was treated at the ICU recently. He breathed his last at his residence in Sadashivanagar.

Expressing condolences, President Droupadi Murmu said: "Sad to learn about the demise of S. M. Krishna who served people in various capacities - from a member of the state Assembly and of Parliament to a union minister and governor. As chief minister of Karnataka, he earned people's affection for his commitment to the development of the state. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was deeply saddened by Krishna's demise.

PM Modi said he had many opportunities to interact with the leader over the years, and will always cherish those interactions.

PM Modi further wrote on X handle, "SM Krishna was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. SM Krishna was also a prolific reader and thinker."

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda stated, "I am saddened by the passing away of SM Krishna, my friend and longtime Karnataka colleague. We started in politics around the same time and cultivated very different approaches to development and governance. Om Shanti."