Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Significance, and Rituals!

Chhath Puja is one of the most popular festivals in India. It is to start on November 5 and will end on November 8, 2024. Celebrated majorly in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal, this four-day festival mainly includes the worship of Lord Surya, the Sun God.

Importance of Chhath Puja on November 7

Chhath Puja on November 7 is a testament to the enduring bond between humans and nature. As devotees come together to worship Lord Surya, they reaffirm the importance of gratitude and spiritual connection. On this day, devotees gather at riverbanks, preferably the Ganga, to offer arghya to the setting Sun. This ritual, known as Sandhya Arghya, is a poignant expression of gratitude to Lord Surya for nourishing life on Earth.

Chhath Puja processions are four days long and involve performing different rituals and significance is held all through.

Day 1: Nahaye Khaye (November 5)

This event begins with Nahaye Khaye where followers take a sacred bath in rivers like the Ganga or Yamuna. This signifies spiritual purification.

Day 2: Lohanda and Kharna (6th November)

On this day, devotees take up Nirjala fasting. This continues till nightfall when they perform arghya to Lord Surya through the customary food offering.

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya (7th November)

The Sun sets at this time and devotees make an offering of arghya, seeking power to nurture life.

Day 4: Usha Arghya (November 8)

Parana Day is the last day which is the final day for the 36-hour Vrata. Devotees pray to the morning Sun God, offering various prasad and puja stuff to Lord Surya.

Traditions and Rituals

Some of the traditions and rituals include:

Offering water and prayers to the Sun God

Surya Puja: Taking of traditional prayers and offerings in front of Lord Surya

Distribution of Prasad: Giving sacred offerings to family and friends

Nahay Khay: Taking a bath for purifying of body and soul.

Kharna: Nirjala fast that is performed as a kind of devotion.

Facts Related to Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is the Vedic Festival celebrated in India.

It has its relationships with Hindu epics- Ramayana and Mahabharata.

It is the scientific reason behind the rituals in the festival which allow detoxification and optimum absorption of Calcium and Vitamin D. This festival increases immunity as well as mental positivity also. It calms down the mind and reduces all the negativity.

Chhath Puja 2024 is a worship, thanks, and devotional festival to God. It marks the revival of a belief in nature and its supporting powers when the devotees unite for Lord Surya. Chhath Puja fills the families and society with joy, prosperity, and harmony. They are reminded of how precious our connection to nature is.

November 7, 2024, has been declared a public holiday in several states, including Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, to facilitate Chhath Puja celebrations.

Also read: November 7: Holiday for schools, and colleges in these states!