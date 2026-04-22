April 23 Bank Holiday or not in India?

If you are planning to visit a bank on April 23, 2026, here’s a clear update: it is not a nationwide bank holiday. Since there are no major festivals, national events, or RBI-declared holidays on this date, banks across most parts of India will function normally.

Are Banks Open on April 23, 2026?

Yes, April 23 is a regular working day for banks in India. Customers can access all usual banking services, including:

Deposits and withdrawals

Cheque clearances

Loan and account-related services

In-branch customer support

There is no disruption expected in routine banking activities.

State-Wise Exception

While the day is largely a working day, there may be localized closures in specific states due to administrative reasons such as elections or regional events.

Tamil Nadu: Banks are expected to remain closed due to polling day for state elections, as such days are typically declared public holidays in that region.

Apart from such state-specific exceptions, banks in the rest of the country will remain open.

Digital Banking Services

Even in areas where banks are closed, customers can continue to use:

UPI services

Mobile banking apps

Internet banking

ATMs

These services remain available 24/7, regardless of physical branch holidays.

Final Word

To sum it up, April 23, 2026, is not a general bank holiday in India. It is a regular working day for most states, with only limited regional closures where applicable.