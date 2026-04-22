April 23 Bank Holiday or not in India?
If you are planning to visit a bank on April 23, 2026, here’s a clear update: it is not a nationwide bank holiday. Since there are no major festivals, national events, or RBI-declared holidays on this date, banks across most parts of India will function normally.
Are Banks Open on April 23, 2026?
Yes, April 23 is a regular working day for banks in India. Customers can access all usual banking services, including:
- Deposits and withdrawals
- Cheque clearances
- Loan and account-related services
- In-branch customer support
There is no disruption expected in routine banking activities.
State-Wise Exception
While the day is largely a working day, there may be localized closures in specific states due to administrative reasons such as elections or regional events.
- Tamil Nadu: Banks are expected to remain closed due to polling day for state elections, as such days are typically declared public holidays in that region.
Apart from such state-specific exceptions, banks in the rest of the country will remain open.
Digital Banking Services
Even in areas where banks are closed, customers can continue to use:
- UPI services
- Mobile banking apps
- Internet banking
- ATMs
These services remain available 24/7, regardless of physical branch holidays.
Final Word
To sum it up, April 23, 2026, is not a general bank holiday in India. It is a regular working day for most states, with only limited regional closures where applicable.