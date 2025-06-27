Air India Plane Crash: Cause of Tragic Accident Likely to Be Known in 7–10 Days

The mystery surrounding the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad may soon be resolved, as data from the black box of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has been successfully downloaded at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in New Delhi.

According to reports, initial findings are expected to emerge within the next 7 to 10 days.

In a significant development, this marks the first time black box data from a crash within Indian territory is being examined domestically, rather than being sent abroad — a departure from the earlier practice of sending such data to the United States. Officials confirmed that the AAIB operates in full compliance with international standards.

The cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of AI-171 was recovered on June 13, a day after the crash, while the flight data recorder (FDR) was located three days later.

Sources indicate that the final investigation report could be ready within a month — significantly ahead of the previously estimated six-month timeline — thanks to the black box analysis being conducted locally.

The Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that the memory module from the black box has been safely accessed.

A 20-member team from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has joined Indian investigators in the analysis. The NTSB officials, who arrived in Ahmedabad on June 13, are now assisting the process in New Delhi.

Following the fatal crash, the AAIB constituted a multidisciplinary investigation team on June 13, 2025, in accordance with prescribed norms. In a statement, the Central government said the team is led by the Director General of AAIB and includes an aviation medicine expert, an air traffic control (ATC) officer, and representatives from the NTSB — the official investigative body of the aircraft’s country of manufacture.