2025 Long Weekends in India: Plan Your Trips Now

As we bid adieu to 2024 and welcome 2025, it is the perfect time to start planning our getaways. Long weekends throughout the year ensure 2025 is going to be an exciting travel year for us. Here is a month-by-month guide on how you can make the most of those long weekends.



January: A Winter Wonderland

Start the year with a long weekend from 11 to 14 January. Take leave on 13th January and go to the snow-clad landscapes of North India, be it Manali, Auli, or Gulmarg. Or else, take off to the warmer southern destinations like Kerala or Goa.

February: Romance and Culture

February is a nine-day holiday from February 22 to March 2. Take leaves on February 24, 25, 27, and 28 to visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain during the Maha Shivaratri celebration. You can also go snorkelling and diving in the Andaman Islands or take a romantic trip to Rajasthan.

March: Holi and Spring

March has two long weekends-one from March 14 to 16 and the other from March 29 to 31 for Ugadi. Take a leave on March 31 to make it a three-day weekend. See the effervescence of Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan or enjoy the Ugadi celebrations in Hampi.

April: Summer Escapes

April's long weekend from April 18 to 20 is just the right opportunity to get out of town into cooler hill stations. Darjeeling for its panoramic views and tea gardens, Shimla and Manali for great mountain getaways.

May: Beat the Heat

May long weekend from May 1 to 4, ideal for visits to cool retreats. Look at Ladakh's high-altitude deserts monasteries and serene lakes or experience lush greenery at Munnar and Coorg.

August: Monsoon Magic

Ooty for misty landscapes, Lonavala and Khandala for the rain-soaked treks, and Darjeeling for its monsoon charm during the long weekend of August 15 to 17. Make it a 12-day holiday by taking leaves on August 25, 26, 28, and 29.

October: Festive Frenzy

October offers two long weekends: one from October 2 to 5 and another from October 18 to 20 for Diwali. Experience the vibrant Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata or plan a trip to Gujarat for Navratri.

December: Winter Wonderland

December's long weekend from December 25 to 28 is perfect for sunny beach getaways or snowy activities. Visit Manali and Shimla for skiing and snowman-building or head to Goa for lively parties and serene sunsets.

Plan, book flights and accommodations in advance, and strategically combine leaves to make the most of these long weekends. Explore offbeat locations, stay flexible, and balance relaxation with exploration. With careful planning, 2025 can be a year filled with discovery, travel, and unforgettable experiences.

