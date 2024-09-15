Nagpur-Sec’bad, Durg-Vizag Vande Bharat to be flagged off on Monday

Hyderabad, Sep 15 (IANS) Nagpur-Secunderabad and Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express trains will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

They will be two of the seven Vande Bharat Express trains across various states to be flagged off by the Prime Minister through a remote video link from Ahmedabad.

South Central Railway (SCR) officials announced that a ceremonial function will be held at Secunderabad Railway Station.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and senior officials will participate in the programme.

Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express is set to run regular services from September 19.

According to SCR, the train will cover the distance of 585 kms between Nagpur and Secunderabad in 7 hours and 15 minutes. It will enhance connectivity and speed between various cities in Maharashtra and Telangana.

The train consists of two Executive class coaches and 18 Chair Car coaches with a combined seating capacity of 1,440 seats. The train provides convenient timings facilitating daytime travel from Nagpur, Balharshah, and other towns to reach Secunderabad.

Train Number 20101 Nagpur – Secunderabad will depart from Nagpur at 05.00 hrs and arrive in Secunderabad at 12.15 hrs. Train Number 20102 Secunderabad – Nagpur Vande Bharat Express will depart Secunderabad at 13.00 hrs and arrive at Nagpur at 20.20 hrs.

In between, the train will stop at Sevagram, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Ramagundam, and Kazipet railway stations in both directions.

The Vande Bharat trains to be flagged off by the Prime Minister on Monday also include Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat. This is likely to reduce travel time between the two cities to 8 hours.

Starting from September 20, the Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20829/20830) will operate six days a week, except on Thursdays, from both ends. The train will consist of 16 coaches.

This train will have intermediate stops at Raipur, Mahasamund, Khariar Road, Kantabanji, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rayagada and Vizianagaram.

The 20829 Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat will depart from Drug at 5.45 hrs and reach Visakhapatnam at 13.45 hrs. Similarly the 20830 Visakhapatnam-Durg Vande Bharat will depart from Visakhapatnam at 14.50 hrs and arrive at Durg at 22.50 hrs.

