CM Stalin, EPS, Annamalai extend Onam greetings to Malayalees

Chennai, Sep 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin extended Onam greetings to Keralites on Sunday.

Onam is a festival connected with the return of the mythical demon king Mahabali under whose reign everyone lived happily.

On "Thiruvonam", the most auspicious day of the 10-day-long festival, Malayalees wear traditional 'kasavu' sarees and 'mundu' (dhoti) and visit temples.

CM Stalin in a post on social media platform X extended Onam greetings in Malayalam.

The Chief Minister said, "May this festive season bring hope and strength to my Dravidian brothers and Sisters in Kerala and all over the world, who are recovering from a major natural disaster.”

He was referring to the massive landslides that took place in the Wayanad district of Kerala on July 30 leading to the death of many people and injuring several.

Stalin also said, "Let this Onam reflect the unity and survival of the Malayalees."

AIADMK general secretary and Opposition leader of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K.Palaniswami (EPS) wished Keralites a Happy Onam.

In a post on 'X', EPS who is also the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu said, "Love, peace and brotherhood should be fostered; On this Thiruonam festival, which is celebrated by all Malayalam speaking people, in order to let everyone know the lofty idea that pride and arrogance should be removed, I would like to express my heartfelt "Onam" greetings to everyone in the name of revolutionary leader MGR and revolutionary leader Amma."

Tamil Nadu BJP president, K. Annamalai, said in a social media post, "On behalf of Tamil Nadu BJP, we extend our heartfelt Onam wishes to our brothers and sisters of the Malayali community. May this celebration which reflects Kerala‘s exquisite culture and tradition bring abundant joy,prosperity and peace to all. Onashamsakal.“

