My whole world is just you two: Tej Pratap's message to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Just days after RJD chief Lalu Yadav expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav from his party following a controversial Facebook post, Tej Pratap expressed his deep affection for his parents and accused certain "greedy" individuals of engaging in politics against him.

In a heartfelt message on X early Sunday morning, Tej Pratap wrote in Hindi (loosely translated as), "My dear mom and dad…. My whole world is just you two. You and any order given by you are greater than God. If you are there, then I have everything. I just need your trust and love and nothing else. Papa, if you were not there then this party would not have been there and neither would greedy people like Jaichand who do politics with me. Mummy and Papa, may you both always be healthy and happy."

He invoked the name 'Jaichand' to criticise those he believes are conspiring against him. Historically, Jaichand was a 12th-century king depicted as a traitor in the poem 'Prithviraj Raso' for forming alliances with enemies of Prithviraj Chauhan, and everf since the name has been associated with betrayal.

Although Tej Pratap did not directly name any of his siblings, including Tejashwi Yadav, the party's prominent leader, his use of the ‘Jaichand’ reference could indicate resentment towards family members who supported Lalu Prasad Yadav's decision to expel him.

Tej Pratap was removed from the party last Sunday due to a Facebook post featuring a woman identified as Anushka Yadav, claiming they had been in a relationship for 12 years.

His post read, "I am Tej Pratap Yadav, and the girl in this photo is Anushka Yadav. We’ve known each other for 12 years and are deeply in love. I've wanted to share this for a long time, but couldn't find the words until now. I hope you all understand."

After a huge controversy was generated, Tej Pratap claimed that his social media account had been hacked, stating, "My social media was hacked, and my photos were altered."

