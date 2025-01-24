Music director D Imman signs up for full body organ donation on birthday

Chennai, Jan 24 (IANS) One of south India’s leading music directors, D Imman, who is celebrating his birthday today, has announced that he has registered himself for full body organ donation.

.In a video, the link of which he posted on his X handle, Imman said, “On the occasion of my birthday, I have been receiving a lot of birthday wishes. I thank all those who have been sending in their wishes. For a long time, I have been wanting to do a number of things. This birthday, I chose to register myself for a full body organ donation.”

The music director then went on to say that he had also received the donor card after registering himself with the Rajiv Gandhi government hospital in Chennai.

“After my life, all my body organs will be donated to those who are in need of it. By doing this, I got to know the wonderful fact that one can continue to live on even after one’s time,” Imman said.

The music director said that he would feel happy if his decision to donate his body organs after his time inspired others too to register for organ donation.

“I have put out this video to share the news that I have done it. If this inspires you in some way and you too do it, I would feel very happy,” he said.

Pointing out that medical professionals would need to harvest organs within one to six hours of the death of an individual, the music director said that when death happens unexpectedly, the friends and family of the person who has passed away will be in trauma and so will not be in a position to think of organ donation.

“So, my request is that if we register ourselves for organ donation when we are healthy itself, it can be useful for many people,” the music director said, asking those registering for organ donation to also clearly communicate their decisions to donate their organs after their deaths to close family members and friends.

“When I asked from when such a facility was available, I learnt that this process was on from 2008. However, it was only last year that several people came forward to register themselves for organ donation. If several people come forward and allow their organs to be harvested after their time, it will greatly reduce the number of years that patients waiting to have organ transplantations have to wait,” D Imman said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.