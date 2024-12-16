MP HC seeks report on construction of religious structures inside police stations

Bhopal, Dec 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday ordered the state government to submit a detailed report regarding the temples and other religious structures established or being established inside the police stations.

The court has granted seven days for the state government to submit a reply with the list of each construction (of religious structure with a particular date) inside the police stations, across the state.

The court passed the order after hearing a petition filed by advocate Satish Chandra Verma, challenging the construction of religious structures within police station premises.

The petitioner claimed that religious structures (temples) have been established at the premises of more than 800 police stations across Madhya Pradesh. The petition was filed contending that the religious establishment at a police station violates the principle of religious neutrality.

Hearing the matter on Monday, Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait observed that the report submitted by the state government earlier was inadequate and also lacking facts.

Subsequently, the court ordered the state government to submit only factual and specific information regarding the religious constructions at police station premises and sought the report by the next seven days.

The court has fixed the next hearing on January 6.

"The Court has clearly mentioned that the subject is serious and violates the core principles of the Constitution and secularism. We hope the High Court takes strict action," advocate Sharma said.

Last month, hearing a similar petition challenging the construction of a temple at a police station in Jabalpur district, the high court ordered a stay and sought the government's reply on the matter.

The high court also issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, Jabalpur District Collector and police superintendents, among others, directing them to file their replies.

