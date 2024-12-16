CIDCO’s Navi Mumbai Metro bags three ISO certifications

Navi Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. (CIDCO)’s Navi Mumbai Mumbai has bagged three ISO certifications for Quality Management, Environmental Management and Occupational Health & Safety standards, an official said on Monday.

Operated by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.(MMRCL), the (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001) certifications came in the very first year of its operations and were received by the CIDCO Joint Managing Director Shantanu Goel.

“The ISO certifications reinforce CIDCO’s commitment to providing world-class metro services while prioritizing quality, sustainability, and safety. Again, it has underscored CIDCO’s prominence in urban development and infrastructure sectors,” said CIDCO Vice-Chairman and MD Vijay Singhal.

This makes the Navi Mumbai Metro line the only one in the state to have all three ISO honours, awarded by the British Standards Institution, he added.

The officials said that the prestigious ISO certifications are a testament to CIDCO’s continuous efforts in improving the operational excellence of Navi Mumbai Metro, its dedication to providing a safe, reliable and sustainable transportation service to the residents of Navi Mumbai and its surroundings.

The ISO 9001 highlights the company’s focus on delivering consistently high-quality services, ensuring customer satisfaction, and enhancing the operational efficiency of the metro system.

ISO 14001 underscores CIDCO’s commitment to sustainable practices in metro operations, aiming to reduce the environmental impact, enhance resource efficiency, and contribute to the preservation of the natural environment in the region.

Finally, ISO 45001 reflects CIDCO’s proactive approach to safeguarding the health and safety of all employees and workers involved in metro operations, ensuring a safe working environment through stringent health and safety protocols, officials explained.

Goel said that CIDCO has worked with MMRCL to implement stringent systems and protocols across all aspects of metro operation and maintenance, as part of its efforts to meet global standards and enhance the quality of service provided to commuters.

With these certifications CIDCO continues to set a benchmark for metro systems in India, reinforcing its role as a leader in urban infrastructure development, and is now poised to deliver enhanced services, prioritising quality, safety, and environmental sustainability.

“The ISO certifications reinforce our commitment to providing world-class metro services while prioritizing quality, sustainability, and safety, in Navi Mumbai’s journey towards becoming a smart, modern city with cutting-edge infrastructure,” said a spokesperson.

The Navi Mumbai Metro line Phase I started operations in Nov. 2023 with an 11.1 km long line, which is part of the upcoming 23.43 km fully elevated project connecting Belapur-Khandeshwar with 20 stations en route.

