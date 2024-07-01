MP CM to thank Centre for three new criminal laws in Assembly on Tuesday

Bhopal, July 1 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will address the Assembly on Tuesday to thank the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the implementation of three new criminal laws -- the Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakhya Adhiniyam (ASA), which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, with effect from July 1.

Calling the three new laws a historic step, CM Yadav said India finally has its own laws to provide justice to its people, adding that July 1 will be remembered as a significant day for both the nation and the state.

“I will address the Assembly on the three new criminal laws on Tuesday and thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this historic step,” CM Yadav told mediapersons after the first day of the monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Meanwhile, the police said the first FIR under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) was lodged at the Hanumanganj police station in Bhopal at 12:16 a.m. on Tuesday against a person for using abusive language, just 16 minutes after the new laws came into force.

The second and third FIRs under the new laws were also registered in Bhopal at the Nishatpura police station (12:20 a.m.) and Shahjahanabad police station (12:22 a.m.).

A total of 10 FIRs were registered in the next hour, including eight in Bhopal.

ADGP (law and order) Jaydeep Prashad said, “Over 60,000 police personnel have been trained on the new criminal laws. More training sessions and awareness programmes are underway.”

