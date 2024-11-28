Morocco, Hungary agree to boost bilateral cooperation

Rabat, Nov 28 (IANS) Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto signed a joint statement in Rabat to promote bilateral cooperation.

During their meeting, the two ministers emphasised their commitment to further expanding partnership for the mutual benefit of both countries' development, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hungary welcomes Morocco's role as "a hub of stability and a relay for growth and development in Africa," said the joint statement.

Hungary, which holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union until December 31, reaffirms its attitude in favour of strengthening the strategic partnership between Morocco and the European Union, the joint statement added.

According to a press release from the Moroccan Foreign Ministry, both ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation in "key sectors of particular interest" including economy, agriculture, culture, sports and tourism.

During his visit in Rabat on Wednesday, Szijjarto also signed a memorandum of understanding with Morocco's Energy Transition and Sustainable Development Minister Leila Benali to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in environment and sustainable development.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties between Morocco and Hungary.

