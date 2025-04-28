Ruling coalition partner to exit Pak govt if canal issue remains unresolved in CCI meeting

Islamabad, April 28 (IANS) The ruling coalition partner of the Pakistani government, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), announced that it will exit the federal government and withdraw its support if the canal-related issue is not resolved in the upcoming meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Following the nationwide protests against the construction of six canals on the Indus River, last week the federal government summoned a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on May 2 to reach a consensus on the issue, local media reported.

“If the issue of canals is not resolved in the CCI meeting, the PPP will separate from the government,” said PPP leader and Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Shah, addressing the media on Sunday.

According to The Express Tribune, a PPP delegation, led by Nasir Shah, held a meeting with their alliance partner in the government, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), and requested the MQM leaders to withdraw their candidate from the upcoming Senate by-election for a vacant seat.

After his meeting with MQM-P, Shah said that the canal issue has united people across the province, as it holds serious importance for Sindh.

“On the canal issue, everyone in Sindh is on the same page, and MQM has also extended its full support to PPP both in the Sindh Assembly and the National Assembly,” he stated.

Shah threatened that if the PPP exits the coalition, the federal government may not survive. “We know that if PPP leaves the government, it won't be able to continue. That's why we expect the government to fulfil its promise on the canal issue,” he further added.

Meanwhile, the ongoing protests by lawyers and civil society activists in the Sindh province against the canal project have led to road closures in several parts of the province, causing a complete halt to traffic between Sindh and Punjab along the National Highway.

The protesters insist they will continue their blockade until an official notification confirming the project's cancellation is issued.

Local media reports suggested that the sit-in demonstrations, which have continued since last week, disrupted the transport of essential goods due to the blockade. Heavy container drivers reported that their vehicles are deteriorating due to the prolonged standstill.

The All Pakistan Goods Transport Owners Association has further appealed for immediate action to address the potential threat to lives and property due to the road blockade in Sindh.

According to Association President Muhammad Owais Chaudhry, the closure of the important highways and link roads due to ongoing protests against new canals, stranded thousands of vehicles, including oil tankers, gas tankers, and coal trucks, for several days.

He warned that the prolonged exposure of hazardous vehicles to the sun could lead to fires, explosions, or other serious accidents with catastrophic consequences.

