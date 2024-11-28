'It's not possible that Pakistan play in India, and they don't come here': PCB

Lahore, Nov 28 (IANS) PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has insisted that the board remains "clear" in its view on hosting the Champions Trophy, and added that "it's not possible that Pakistan play in India, and they don't come here".

"Our stance is very clear," Naqvi said during a press conference held at the Gaddafi Stadium. "I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman and my team is talking to them constantly. We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know."

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be hosted across three venues in Pakistan over February and March next year. But India, who have not toured Pakistan since 2008, told the ICC their government had not given them permission to travel to Pakistan for the event earlier this month.

"Whatever we do, we will make sure the best outcome for Pakistan is achieved," Naqvi said multiple times. "But I repeat, and I am sure you know what I mean, it's not possible that Pakistan play in India, and they don't come here," said Naqvi.

Naqvi further said that any decision taken at the ICC meeting would then be taken to the Pakistan government by the PCB for final approval.

He also urged Jay Shah, who leaves his post as BCCI secretary to take over as ICC chairman on Sunday, to show concern for the ICC's benefit in his handling of the organisation.

"(Jay Shah) takes charge in December, and I'm sure once he moves from the BCCI to the ICC, he will think about the ICC's benefit, and that's what he should do. Whenever anyone assumes such a role, he should only consider the interests of that organisation."

