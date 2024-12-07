Maternal deaths: K’taka BJP protests, accuses govt of using blacklisted firms

Bengaluru, Dec 7 (IANS) The BJP alleged on Saturday that the Karnataka government was awarding tenders to blacklisted companies by taking kickbacks, which resulted in maternal deaths in the state.

The BJP has also launched a protest in Ballari condemning the failure of the state government.

Former minister B. Sriramulu, BJP MLC Satish and former MLA Somashekar Reddy, and other BJP leaders are staging the protest in Ballari city over the issue.

They are demanding action against the culprits and sacking of Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP State Office in Bengaluru, BJP State General Secretary, P. Rajeev, alleged that the government was awarding tenders to blacklisted companies by taking kickbacks, which resulted in the deaths of a large number of women after delivery.

He claimed that for the past eight months, cases of maternal deaths have been consistently reported across Karnataka.

He said the state government was organising conventions over the dead bodies of new mothers.

He said following state President B.Y. Vijayendra’s call a large-scale protest has been organised in Ballari.

Criticising the Health Minister’s visit to Ballari hospitals as “crocodile tears,” he demanded the minister's immediate resignation, saying he lacks the moral authority to continue in office.

He warned that the protest in Ballari will not be a mere few-hour demonstration but will continue until justice is served to the victims’ families.

He announced that if the government remains unresponsive, the BJP will resort to hunger strikes and other large-scale protests.

He urged the Chief Minister to immediately dismiss Gundu Rao and demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh for each affected family, as the deaths are result of the government’s negligence.

“The government has announced compensation like it is giving some alms to beggars. The government has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased,” he said.

“Who received kickbacks from the banned pharmaceutical companies and how much was involved,” Rajeev questioned.

He stated that suspending the drug controller alone will not deliver justice and demanded a judicial investigation into the issue.

He declared that the BJP’s legal cell would file a complaint naming the government, ministers, and drug controllers as responsible for the deaths.

State President Vijayendra is set to visit Ballari tomorrow or the day after. He asserted that the BJP would intensify the fight inside and outside the Assembly until justice is served.

Rajeev also criticised the government’s inability to resolve the Bitcoin scam, saying they lack the competence to identify and hold the culprits accountable.

BJP State Spokesperson Ashwathnarayan and State Media Director Karunakar Kasale were also present at the press conference.

When questioned about maternal deaths, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated in Naripura village in Chamarajanagar district that, “There were five deaths of women after delivery in Ballari. I had held a meeting when four deaths had occurred, when another case was reported I had discussed it in the Cabinet. Today the concerned minister is visiting the hospital. Health department officials are also visiting the hospital.”

“The first point is why these incidents were happening. It was found that it was the fault of the medicine. The drug controller has been suspended and the medicine supplying company was blacklisted. The government has formed a committee under the Development Commissioner,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“We have sought a report and once the report comes, action will be taken against responsible persons. Action has already been taken and we will initiate action in future as well,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

The issue of maternal deaths in government hospitals in Ballari district came to the forefront with the death of one Sumaya, the latest victim who was admitted to VIMS in Ballari on November 10.

Following a cesarean surgery on November 12, she was administered IV fluids, after which she developed kidney issues that eventually led to multiple organ failure. She was undergoing dialysis but succumbed on December 5. Prior to Sumaya, Rojamma, Nandini, Muskaan, Mahalaxmi and Lalitamma also died due to post-delivery complications in Ballari district. These incidents have caused widespread concern and outrage across the state.

