Premier League: Merseyside Derby postponed due to Storm Darragh

Liverpool, Dec 7 (IANS) The Merseyside Derby set to take place between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on Saturday has been postponed due to Storm Darragh. The match has been rescheduled for a further date.

This is due to severe weather and high winds, which have also resulted in severe travel disruption in and around Merseyside.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank supporters for their understanding. Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance.

"Information relating to a rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course. All tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rearranged fixture,” read the statement by Everton on their website.

Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council on Saturday morning, it was decided that, due to the risk to safety in the local area due to strong wind gusts, and an amber severe wind warning that remains in place until Sunday, the fixture should be postponed on safety grounds.

“We appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, but the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance. Information relating to a rearranged date for the fixture, including ticketing, will be announced in due course,” read the statement by Liverpool.

The match, scheduled to take at Goodison Park, is the last Merseyside Derby at the iconic ground, that has been Everton’s home since 1892, as the Toffees prepare for the move to their new venue in Bramley Moore Dock next season.

Liverpool are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table, a gap which could be cut down to four points this weekend with Arsenal and Chelsea chasing the leaders. Everton are in 15th place and will be facing both London clubs in their coming two fixtures.

