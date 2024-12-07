Hospitals have become death traps: Union Minister on 327 maternal deaths in K'taka

Bengaluru, Dec 7 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday expressed shock over the death of 327 women following delivery this year alone in Karnataka, underlining that the Congress government cannot escape from its consequences.

“This information provided by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has shocked me. Even in this modern era, where the medical field has made tremendous advancements, it is disgraceful for women to be losing their lives in hospitals,” he stated.

“Hospitals have become death traps for pregnant women in the state. The Congress government cannot escape from the consequences of these deaths. An investigation should be conducted by the sitting judges of the High Court. Immediate action is needed to restore the failing healthcare system,” Kumaraswamy demanded.

"The state government, which claims to empower women financially with the Griha Lakshmi Guarantee, is ironically causing the deaths of these very women in hospitals. Women who trust government hospitals for birth are returning home not just without their babies, but without their lives," Kumaraswamy charged.

"The government health system in the state has completely deteriorated. Hospitals have become death traps. Women are dying from poor-quality glucose and medicines. It is disturbing to learn that nine women became critically ill just two hours after receiving an IV infusion of Ringer's Lactate infusion at Ballari Hospital. Which company supplied this infusion? Whose responsibility was it?" Kumaraswamy questioned.

"What has the government been doing while substandard glucose and medicines were being supplied for so many days? Why was the Health Minister neglecting such a crucial issue? Didn’t the minister know what was happening in the department?" he went on.

he pointed out that the Health Minister's statement, "I will resign if I am at fault," is unacceptable. "Simply resigning will not solve the problem. What is needed is proper treatment for the ailing health department. Atonement is more important than escape. It is the minister's responsibility to fix the department. The suffering of these women cannot be overlooked," he underlined.

The issue of maternal deaths in government hospitals in Ballari district came to the forefront with the death of Sumaya, the latest victim, who was admitted to VIMS in Ballari on November 10. Following a cesarean surgery on November 12, she was administered IV fluids, after which she developed kidney issues that eventually led to multiple organ failure. She was undergoing dialysis but succumbed on December 5.

Prior to Sumaya, Rojamma, Nandini, Muskaan, Mahalaxmi and Lalitamma also died due to post-delivery complications in Ballari district. These incidents have caused widespread concern and outrage across the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.