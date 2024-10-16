‘Match Fixing’ allowed Vineet Kumar Singh to fulfil his dream of playing an army man

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who is known for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Mukkabaaz’, has shared that his upcoming project ‘Match Fixing’ helped him realise his dream of playing an army man.

The film is directed by Kedaar Gaekwad, and is a political thriller. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the motion poster of the film.

The film also stars Anuja Sathe and Manoj Joshi, with a script penned by Anuj S. Mehta.

Talking about the film, Vineet said in a statement, “When I heard the story of ‘Match Fixing’, I was instantly drawn in. I've always wanted to play an army man, and this opportunity is a dream come true. My character is a powerful Army intelligence officer, which allowed me to explore many layers in this film”.

The film explores the murky world of political conspiracies and alleged collusion between India and Pakistan’s intelligence agencies.

A gripping tale inspired by real events, “Match Fixing” sheds light on a series of blasts and terror attacks that, as the book suggests, were orchestrated under a ruling political dispensation to implicate a few prominent members of the opposition parties.

Produced by Pallavi Gurjar under Artarena Creations Private Limited, the film draws inspiration from Kanwar Khatana’s controversial book, ‘The Game Behind Saffron Terror’.

The film is set to debut in cinemas on November 15.

Vineet, who is an M.D. in Ayurveda from Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur, Vineet began his acting career at the age of 21 with the movie ‘Pitaah’.

After a series of performances in his early career including the 2010 film ‘City of Gold’, he got noticed for his role in films like ‘Bombay Talkies’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. His role in ‘Ugly’ and the portrayal of the character Milan Shukla in the film ‘Daas Dev’ won him appreciation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.