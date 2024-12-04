Man Utd scrapped pro-LGBTQ+ jackets vs Everton over Mazraoui's religious beliefs: Report

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) As part of the Rainbow Laces campaign, that takes place every season to showcase equality and inclusion, Manchester United were planning on wearing Pro-LGBTQ+ jackets whilst warming up for the game against Everton on Sunday but scrapped the initiative.

As reported by The Athletic, after defender Noussair Mazraoui declined to participate, Manchester United players canceled the team's intention to wear an Adidas jacket in support of the LGBTQ+ community. The report further cited the reason being Mazraoui’s muslim religious beliefs and some players were left unhappy with the decision.

The Premier League collaborates with LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall on the Rainbow Laces campaign every season and its clubs are celebrating LGBTQ+ inclusion at all fixtures between November 29 and December 5. During this period, the League and clubs showcase the work they carry out year-round to embed equality, diversity and inclusion in everything they do.

These two match rounds align with Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign, which has played an important role in driving conversations around LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport since 2013.

Captains wear rainbow-coloured armbands at upcoming fixtures, with Rainbow Laces branding also widely visible within stadiums. Measures and sanctions are in place to ensure anybody found guilty of discriminatory abuse – whether it occurs online or within grounds – faces punishment, including stadium bans.

The initiative has caused a lot of stir over the weekend, beginning with Ipswich captain Sam Morsy who refused to wear the rainbow armband during their games within the timeframe.

“Ipswich Town Football Club is committed to being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone,” a club statement said. “ At the same time, we respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband due to his religious beliefs.,” read a statement by Ipswich Town.

A lot of backlash also came from Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi’s decision to write ‘ Jesus Loves You’ on his armband.

