Kerala Minister Saji Cherian hails Tamil Nadu’s development, expresses concern over his state’s slow progress

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 (IANS) Two-time CPI-M legislator and state Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, known for his unassuming nature and direct engagement with the public, has expressed admiration for Tamil Nadu's development while voicing concerns about Kerala’s comparatively slow progress.

Cherian, who is often seen mingling with locals or enjoying a cup of tea at roadside eateries, was spotted on Wednesday morning at a small restaurant opposite his official residence, the Manmohan Bungalow in the state capital. As he waited for his breakfast of idli sambhar, patrons informed the restaurant staff about his ministerial status.

“Had this been in Tamil Nadu, the locals would have reacted differently to such a delay,” commented a bystander.

After his meal, Cherian joined a group of early risers enjoying their tea and shared his thoughts with IANS. “I hold Tamil Nadu in high regard, especially for its focus on development. Politics exists there too, but when it comes to progress, traditional rivals and the public unite for the state’s betterment. It’s remarkable to see the strides they have made in the last two decades,” he said.

Cherian praised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also, recounting a visit to invite him to a Kerala government function. “I was amazed to see the modest house where he lives with his wife. It’s located in a narrow lane in a residential area, with minimal security and no ostentation,” he remarked.

The minister then lamented Kerala’s inability to match Tamil Nadu’s pace of development. “Gone are the days when Tamil Nadu workers flocked to Kerala. Now, it’s the reverse. Tamil Nadu’s industrial growth is impressive, and it’s unfortunate that we haven’t kept pace,” he added.

When asked why Kerala struggles to progress similarly, Cherian pointed to the prevalence of controversies and a cautious political culture. “Here, a controversy arises at the drop of a hat, making ministers overly cautious. The media in Tamil Nadu also operates differently compared to ours,” he said.

After speaking for about 20 minutes, Cherian walked away across the road and slowly trudged to his official residence with very few people recognizing him, as he doesn’t move around with the paraphernalia, seen around most ministers.

Cherian’s relatable demeanor and straightforward manner of speaking have endeared him to the public but have also landed him in controversy. In 2022, he resigned as a minister following remarks about the Constitution that were deemed controversial. Though reinstated after a local court cleared him, the case resurfaced recently, with the Kerala High Court ordering a fresh Crime Branch investigation.

