Maha Speaker convenes meeting on Friday to discuss water woes in Mumbai

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Taking serious note of the inadequate water supply in Mumbai, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday announced to convene a meeting with the concerned Minister, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, and the hydraulic engineer on Friday to discuss the issue.

The Speaker’s announcement came after BJP legislator Ashish Shelar raised the issue of the increasing number of complaints of low pressure and inadequate water supply in Mumbai, and the hardships caused to the Mumbaikars.

Shelar claimed in his submission that despite the assurance of 24-hour water supply, Mumbaikars are not getting water for even two hours.

A pilot project of 24-hour water supply was implemented in the Bandra West Assembly constituency which was a complete failure, leading to dissatisfaction among the residents who are not getting water for even an hour, Shelar claimed.

He added that a similar situation prevails in other parts of the city.

Shelar found support from several members of the House who demanded that Mumbaikars should get adequate water.

The Speaker’s move comes at a time when rain deficit has also put constraints on water supply in Mumbai.

The BMC has said that the 10 per cent cut in water supply in Mumbai announced in May will continue considering the low rainfall and low water level in the reservoirs.

Mumbai gets water from Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Vihar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna lakes. The water level has dipped to 5 per cent compared to 15.4 per cent in 2023 and 11.76 per cent in 2022.

