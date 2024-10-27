Maha: Malad residents saving money on medicines, courtesy Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) The residents of Malad area in the city are a happy lot as they are drawing benefits of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) and saving money on their medical expenses, by purchasing medicines from the government-run centres.

As the growing number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Malad dispenses medicines to people at much-below rates than the market, people are reaping its benefits and saving lots of money.

A couple of them spoke to IANS and informed about how the medicines at these Jan Aushadhi centres are way below than the market prices, with many available at 50 per cent to 90 per cent lesser rates.

Customer Jairaj Kapoor said that he has been buying medicines from the centre for about five years.

“The medicines here are cheap and there are no side effects. I express my gratitude to PM Modi that he took a good decision for the public,” he said.

Another customer Gautam said that he is benefiting financially due to the cheaper medicines in Jan Aushadhi Kendra. “Even the most expensive medicines are available at very low prices,” he said.

As the PMBJP is operational in Malad since 2018, the number of consumers have also increased as they consciously and steadily made a shift from private medicine shops to Jan Aushadi Kendras.

Giving an insight into the price difference, Narendra, a Malad local said, “The medicine which is available for Rs 150 at other medical stores is priced at Rs 100 at Jan Aushadhi centre.”

“I thank the Prime Minister for this as he thought in the interest of the general public and opened Jan Aushadhi Kendras. I myself have been buying medicines from this store for a long time, which is benefiting me financially,” he added.

Another customer Shashikant Kadam said that the prices of branded medicines are very high, but the same are way cheaper at these Jan Aushadhi centres.

“I have been taking these medicines for a long time and have not had any problems,” he said.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana is a scheme that provides affordable medicines to the public. Under the scheme, dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines at affordable prices.

