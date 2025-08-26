Mother Teresa’s 115th Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes

Mother Teresa, the beacon of selfless service and kindness, continues to inspire millions across the globe. Born Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, Ottoman Empire (now North Macedonia), she dedicated her life to serving the poor and needy. On her 115th birth anniversary, we remember her enduring wisdom through her most memorable quotes.

At a young age, Mother Teresa joined the Sisters of Loreto in Dublin and later moved to India, where she founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950. Her humanitarian work earned her global recognition, including the 1962 Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize. Over decades, she established homes, clinics, and orphanages around the world, inspiring millions to serve humanity. Mother Teresa passed away on September 5, 1997, in Kolkata, leaving behind a legacy of love, compassion, and service.

Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes by Mother Teresa

“Peace begins with a smile.”

“We fear the future because we are wasting today.”

“When you don’t have anything, then you have everything.”

“Profound joy of the heart is like a magnet that indicates the path of life.”

“Love begins by taking care of the closest ones – the ones at home.”

“Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.”

“Words which do not give the light of Christ increase the darkness.”

“If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.”

“I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love.”

“Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.”

“Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.”

“If you can't feed a hundred people, then feed just one.”

“Joy is prayer; joy is strength; joy is love; joy is a net of love by which you can catch souls.”

“Love begins at home, and it is not how much we do…but how much love we put into that action.”

“Love is a fruit in season at all times and within reach of every hand.”

“Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is beauty, admire it. Life is a dream, realize it.”

“Together we can do great things.”

“Poverty was not created by God. It is we who have caused it, you and I, through our egotism.”

“Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person.”

Mother Teresa’s words are not just quotes—they are a guide to living a life of compassion, love, and service. Her teachings remind us that even small acts of kindness can leave a lasting impact on the world.