Leverkusen overpowers Dortmund in Bundesliga five-goal thriller

Berlin, Jan 11 (IANS) Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen closed the gap on leader Bayern Munich after defeating Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the 16th round of the Bundesliga on Friday.

The Werkself needed just one minute to break the deadlock when Dortmund failed to clear the ball out of the area, allowing Robert Andrich to set up Nathan Tella, who fired into the top left-hand corner from the edge of the box, reported Xinhua

Leverkusen doubled its lead seven minutes later when Piero Hincapie's square pass to the far post found Patrik Schick, who slotted home from close range.

Dortmund pulled one back in the 12th minute when Andrich's failed clearance allowed Jamie Gittens to chip the ball over the onrushing Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

The defending champion restored its two-goal lead in the 19th minute when Schick met Jeremie Frimpong's cutback to score from close range.

Leverkusen had a golden opportunity to extend its lead after the restart, but Schick couldn't beat Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel from inside the area on the hour mark.

Leverkusen's wastefulness was punished in the 79th minute when the VAR awarded Dortmund a penalty, and Serhou Guirassy stepped up and sent Hradecky the wrong way.

Leverkusen held firm afterwards and with the win, moves within a point of Bayern. Dortmund remains sixth after suffering its fifth defeat of the season.

"I work hard every day and was ready today when the chances came my way. I want to help the team and I'm happy that I was able to help with two goals," Schick remarked.

"Leverkusen showed its quality with the goals but we're also to blame for conceding. We try to take the best from the game and try to win the next game," said Dortmund captain Julian Brandt.

