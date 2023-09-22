Legia defeat Premier League Aston Villa in UEFA Europa Conference League

Warsaw, Sep 22 (IANS) Striker Ernest Muci spearheaded Polish side Legia to a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, here.

An enthusiastic crowd of at least 27,000 spectators at the Legia Warsaw Municipal Stadium didn't wait long for the first goal as the hosts took the lead just over two minutes into the match. Patryk Kun delivered a cross from the left wing to Pawel Wszolek, who confidently slotted the ball into the bottom corner, reports Xinhua.

By the sixth minute, Legia goalkeeper Kacper Tobiasz made a crucial save, deflecting Nicolo Zaniolo's shot onto the crossbar. However, striker Jhon Duran was on hand to head the ball into an open net, leveling the score.

The match was a thrilling encounter as both teams showcased their attacking intent. In the 27th minute, the hosts regained the lead. Wszolek turned provider, setting up Muci, whose precise finish left Emiliano Martinez with no chance.

Kosta Runjaic's side aimed to maintain their lead, but the "Villans" had other plans. After John McGinn's attempt was thwarted, Lucas Digne seized the opportunity, firing a powerful shot that took a slight deflection off a defender to make it 2-2.

The decisive moment came six minutes into the second half. Muci's low drive from the edge of the box caught Martinez off guard, with the goalkeeper nearly stopping the ball with his left hand.

