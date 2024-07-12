Lalu Yadav & family head to Mumbai for Anant Ambani’s wedding

Patna, July 12 (IANS) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his entire family went to Mumbai on Friday to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

While speaking to the media at Patna airport, Tejashwi Yadav said: “We have received a wedding invitation and are going to Mumbai to attend it. My best wishes for the wedding.”

Apart from Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Rajshree Yadav, and other family members are also headed there.

The Ambani family has arranged a special plane for their travel, and a large number of RJD supporters gathered at Patna airport on Friday to see them off.

The wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is being held at Jio World Center in Mumbai from July 12 to 14. It concludes with a reception on July 14.

The event is set to be grand as celebrities from Bollywood and abroad have been invited. Prominent politicians from across India will be in attendance too.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also received an invitation to the wedding, though it is unclear if he will attend.

