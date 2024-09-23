K'taka BJP core committee holds meeting to discuss by-election strategy

Bengaluru, Sep 13 (IANS) The core committee of the Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held a meeting here at the state party headquarters to discuss the strategy for the upcoming by-elections in three Assembly constituencies.

The bypolls in Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon have been necessitated after the seats were vacated by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai and Congress MP E. Tukaram, respectively.

According to sources, the by-elections' date is likely to be announced soon.

The core committee meeting was chaired by the Karnataka unit BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra.

The meeting was also attended by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, ex-Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, and Puducherry in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana.

Addressing the reporters after the BJP State Core Committee meeting, party MLC C.T. Ravi said: "We had an extensive discussion regarding the upcoming by-elections."

"The committee discussed accepting the challenge of these three by-elections and making special efforts to win them," Ravi said.

"Regarding the candidates, the core committee decided to consult with our NDA partner, JD-S, and our central leaders before making a decision," he added.

"We also discussed in the meeting the corruption allegations against the Siddaramaiah-led state government, and the need to launch more public movements. We also discussed the anti-Hindu policies of this government, such as restrictions on the Ganesh festival and restrictions on leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hindu Jagarana Vedike, and Bajrang Dal from participating in the Ganesh festival procession," Ravi said, adding: "The politics of appeasement was also discussed, and the party's core committee deliberated on organising a protest in consultation with leaders of the affiliated organisations."

"The Congress government has formed a Special Investigation Team against our MLA, Munirathna. When similar allegations were made against Congress MLAs, one set of rules was applied to them, but another set of rules is applied to BJP MLAs," he said.

