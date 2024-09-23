I don't take pressure over succeeding Sunil Chhetri, says Mumbai City's Chhangte

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Mumbai City appointed Lallianzuala Chhangte as captain in the build-up for the 2024-25 season. After failing to win their opening two games, the 27-year-old spoke on his initial experience as skipper.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Mumbai City FC Captain and two-time AIFF Player of the Year, Chhangte spoke about Mumbai City’s stuttering start and their aims for the ISL season, the experience of captaining MCFC, the pressure of being Chhetri’s successor and comparisons with Arjen Robben. Excerpts:

Q. You were named Mumbai City FC captain ahead of the season. What has the initial experience been like?

LC: I'm truly honoured to be named captain of one of the best clubs in India. I think this is a role that I take with great responsibility and enthusiasm. I want to thank each and every member of the team for the trust and support that they have since I joined Mumbai City FC. I think it's more important to focus, on fostering a strong sense of unity in the team. That is my goal as a captain.

And I believe in each one of us and I believe in our collective ability to overcome any obstacles and challenges. So at the end of the day, it's not about individual achievements or recognition. It's about the team, us together and I believe we can achieve extraordinary things and we will.

Q. What are your thoughts on Mumbai City’s start to the season and the key areas you need to focus on ahead of the match against Bengaluru FC?

LC: We didn't get the result we wanted in the last two matches. To be honest it's unacceptable from our side because we are the champions and people are expecting more than that. And obviously, the expectations that we have within ourselves are much higher than anyone has. So I think we have to be better in terms of creating, finishing, and especially defending as well.

But you know it takes time, this is only the second match and there will be lots of games to play. But the sooner we regroup ourselves the better it will be. So I think this is the time that we can really work on ourselves. What went wrong we will analyse and for sure I believe we will come back much much stronger.

Q. Mumbai won the ISL Cup last season. How motivated is the team to repeat the feat and what would you say are your personal goals for the season?

LC: It's more important to focus on the match step by step. Because you can't reach the final or semifinal or even the playoffs if you don't win matches. So, our aim is to take one step at a time. But yeah, our ultimate goal is to win the championship again and in the league as well. But right now our focus is more on the next match which will be against Bengaluru FC. And personally, I have set my goals. I think I should be better than last year. It's all about being the best version of myself every single day.

Q. How has the team changed under Petr Kratky? The team has shown resilience and a never-give-up attitude under his regime, is that something he has instilled in the side?

LC: Since he came in, he changed many things. But one of the most crucial things that he changed was the mentality of the players, especially the Indian players. Last year there were times that most of the Indian players were playing, like some of the foreign players were suspended and they couldn't play in the match. So we, as Indians, have to take responsibility and he trusts us and trusts in our ability, not only the foreigners but the Indians as well.

He changed the mentality of the players completely. And he made us believe that we can do it on and off the pitch. But of course, it took us a lot of hard work and dedication and this mentality is on another level. It's like when you play for him, you just have to fight, you just have to give your heart out and give everything on the pitch. That's what mattered most to him. And of course, if you are an individual, you can't play for the team. So he used to remind us every single day, or in a match as well, to play for the team.

Q. Ever since Chhetri’s departure the Indian fans have been looking for a hero and many believe that to be you. How do you deal with the pressure?

LC: When you do well for the club and the country, expectations are going to be high. Much higher and higher every single game and every single season. So that is normal as a player. And you have to deal with it and adapt to it. So for me, I think I don't take external pressure too much. I have my own expectations, which are way higher than what anyone expects from me.”

Once it comes to the national team, it's not only about individual ability. It's about how we play as a team. So that is really important. It's not only about me, you know, who has to take responsibility. I think every one of us has to take responsibility because you can't win the game alone. You might play well, you might score goals. But at the end of the day, you know, it starts with your goalkeeper and until the striker. So it has to be teamwork. And I think everyone has to take responsibility because the players who are called for the national team are the best players in their club.

Q. The past year has been disappointing for Indian football after the World Cup qualifiers and the Intercontinental Cup. What are your personal thoughts on the progression of the game in India and do you have any message for the fans?

LC: We have had our setbacks and we are working really hard to make it right as soon as possible. Every single player has to take responsibility, not only me. And I hope and I believe, you know, the next few matches we are going to play will be much better than before. You need a little bit of time under the new coach as well. You have to know what the game plan is, what he wants you to or how he wants you to play. So it takes a little bit of time, but I think we are in the right direction. And hopefully and I strongly believe that we, you know, we will come back stronger.

To all the fans out there, please don't stop believing in us, in Indian football as well. Please remember this. We will never take this playing for the national team for granted. We will play out our hearts. We will give everything. Yeah, of course, we can't promise you that we will win every match, but you'll see that we will give everything to the country. So that is my promise to you, to each one who loves Indian football.

Q. India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has compared your game to that of Arjen Robben. Any comments on that?

LC: One of my friends sent me that video. I think it was Gurpreet who said that. He is a player that I've been looking up to since I joined the national team camp back in 2015. He was one of the players who guided me and he was a mentor until today as well. I think it's a huge statement and I really do appreciate it. But most importantly, you know, these compliments give me the urge, the motivation to work even harder. And, yeah, this gives me a lot of energy to do even better.

