Kritika Kamra: Don’t think it’s productive to get caught up in the nepotism debate

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra said that she doesn't subscribe to the never dying debate around nepotism in Bollywood. She said she does not find it productive as in the end, it’s the audience deciding an actor’s fate.

"I have always believed in letting my work speak for itself. I didn’t get here because of any connections or family ties. Every opportunity I’ve had has been the result of years of hard work and persistence,” Kritika said.

She added: “I don’t think it’s productive to get caught up in the nepotism debate because, in the end, it’s the audience that decides your fate. I’m grateful for the incredible roles that have come my way, and it’s a testament to the fact that you can make it as an outsider in this industry.”

The actress was recently seen in “Gyaarah Gyaarah”, a fantasy thriller series, which is an adaptation of the Korean drama “Signal”. It also stars Raghav Juyal, Dhairya Karwa, and Aakash Dixit.

She will next be seen in National Award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule in Nagraj Manjule’s “Matka King.”

'Matka King' delves into the intricate world of Matka gambling that started in Mumbai.

The series features Vijay Varma in the titular role of the Matka King.

Kritika gained the limelight for essaying the role of Arohi Sharma in the show 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai'. She was then seen in shows such as 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge', 'Reporters', and 'Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta'.

The actress has also participated in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7' and showcased her talent in series such as 'Tandav' and 'Bambai Meri Jaan'. The 35-year-old actress made her film debut with 'Mitron', which was released in 2018. She also has 'For Your Eyes Only' with Prateek Gandhi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.