JMM MLA Ramdas Soren takes oath as minister in Jharkhand cabinet

Ranchi, Aug 30 (IANS) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Ramdas Soren on Friday took oath as a minister in the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.

Ramdas Soren, 61, is a JMM MLA from the Ghatsila Assembly seat and replaced former chief minister Champai Soren in the state cabinet.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan on Friday morning, where Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office and secrecy to the JMM leader. Several cabinet ministers and Chief Minister Hemant Soren were present on the occasion.

Champai Soren, who was previously responsible for the Higher Education, Technical, and Water Resources departments, had stepped down amidst a flurry of political activity and dissatisfaction.

Speculation is rife that Ramdas Soren may get the portfolios which Champai Soren earlier had been given, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Champai Soren’s recent departure from the JMM government and his subsequent move to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the potential to shift political dynamics in the Kolhan Division, an area with significant tribal representation.

Ramdas Soren's appointment is being viewed as a strategic move to stabilise the political landscape in the region.

As a fellow Santhal tribal leader and a two-time MLA from Ghatsila, his appointment is expected to help consolidate support within the Kolhan Division, which has been a focal point of political tension.

Meanwhile, Champai Soren will join the BJP on Friday. A day ahead of his joining on Thursday, Champai resigned from the JMM claiming that its "present style of functioning and policies" forced him to leave the party he served for many years.

Champai Soren became the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after Hemant Soren resigned as the CM before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

However, Champai had to quit the CM's post on July 3 to make way for Hemant Soren after he was released on bail.

