Kerala HC sentences eight IUML workers for murder of CPI-M activist

Kochi, Oct 15 (IANS) The Kerala High Court sentenced eight workers of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of CPI-M’s youth worker, Shibin (19) who was murdered in 2015.

The High Court reversed the order of acquittal by the Special Additional Sessions Judge (Marad Cases), Kozhikode for 8 of the 17 accused.

“It is necessary to state that acquittal of guilty persons in serious crimes on technical or flimsy grounds would erode the very foundation of the criminal justice delivery system, which strives to balance individual rights with the preservation of social order. Such outcomes not only shake the faith of the public in the courts as guardians of justice but also deprive society of the protection it seeks from the court. Such acquittals would also send a dangerously misleading message, suggesting that those responsible for grave offences can evade justice, thereby encouraging an environment of lawlessness,” said the High Court.

The IUML workers who have now been sentenced include Muhammed Anees, Shuhaib, Jasim, Samad, Ismail, Muneer and Sidhique.

The accused reached the state from abroad on Monday, after the High Court had found them guilty last week and asked them to surrender.

Of the eight, Ismail is on the run, while Aslam was murdered in 2016 in which CPI-M activists are the accused.

The case pertains to following a verbal duel between the accused and the youth wing activists on 22nd January 2015, Shibin died following an attack, while a few of his friends suffered injuries.

The court pointed out that it’s not imposing harsh punishment as the murder occurred after a quarrel with the murdered victim and others.

The court also asked the convicts to pay a fine of Rs one lakh each and five lakhs from that fine will go to the family of the deceased Shibin.

The High Court based the conviction based on the conviction of the testimonies of the eyewitnesses and victims.

