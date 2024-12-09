K’taka: Protest held against rape of minor Dalit schoolgirl

Kalaburagi, Dec 9 (IANS) A protest rally was held in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi on Monday demanding capital punishment for the rapist involved in the sexual assault of 11-year-old Dalit schoolgirl.

Led by the Banjara Seva Sangha, various Hindu organisations, and several religious heads, a large gathering began from the Banjara Bhavan in the city. The rally proceeded to the District Collector's office, where protesters strongly demanded the death penalty for the accused.

The protesters while demanding capital punishment for the accused rapist, resorted to stone pelting and threw stones, causing damage to cars, bikes, and shops.

The protesters also burnt a photograph of the accused in front of the District Collector's office.

Speaking during the protest, Siddalinga Swamiji, who led the agitation, accused Kalaburagi's Dalit District In-Charge Minister and Minister of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, IT & BT Priyank Kharge of failing to prevent multiple cases of sexual assaults against Dalit girls and women in the region.

He criticised the minister, saying that Priyank Kharge has failed in his duty to protect Dalits.

Siddalinga also accused Minister Kharge of being in a “deep sleep” like Kumbhakarna, stating that the crimes against Hindu girls are being committed by the “agents of Pakistan.”

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the District Collector. Former BJP MP Umesh Jadhav, former minister Baburao Chavan, Apparao Devimutya, along with several religious leaders, members of the Banjara community, and Hindu organisation leaders participated in the protest.

The incident was reported from Yadrami police station limits. The police have arrested a private school teacher on charges of raping a school girl. The matter has taken a communal turn as the accused teacher belongs to the minority community.

The girl experienced bleeding a few months ago, which her parents initially dismissed as a sign of puberty and continued sending her to school. It was later revealed that the bleeding was due to rape.

Police said the teacher used to retain the victim, a student of sixth class after regular classes on the pretext of giving extra guidance and awarding more marks in exams. The teacher also threatened the girl not to speak about repeated sexual assaults.

The teacher had committed rape on the victim in the staff room after class hours on November 29. The girl had then shared her woes with close friends and they had informed her parents.

