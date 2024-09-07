Justin Bieber, Hailey celebrate parenthood with cute accessories

Los Angeles, Sept 7 (IANS) Hollywood couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are currently enjoying parental bliss. Recently, the couple shared new accessories as they proceeded ahead on their parental journey.

While Justin shared a cute picture of his “papa bear” mug, his wife was seen sporting a cute “mom” ring. She wore the diamond studded ring in her index finger, next to her engagement ring.

Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child Jack Blues Bieber on August 22. Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018, and shared the sweet news of her pregnancy in May this year with a video of the couple renewing their vows in Hawaii. They went on to have a second wedding in South Carolina with celebrity guests like Usher, Kylie Jenner and others.

Hailey, who was six months along, donned a lacy white Saint Laurent draw that showed off her baby bump and the pair also took some maternity photos. Hailey wrote on Instagram, "The past few weeks have been”, as she summed up her pregnancy journey with emojis of sparkles, a heart, sleeping, flowers, sunset and teary eyes.

They shared the news of their baby’s arrival on Instagram on August 23. The singer introduced their baby with a sweet Instagram post as he wrote, “Welcome Home” before sharing their baby’s name. “Jack Blues Bieber”.

The photo shows the newborn’s tiny foot wrapped around a fuzzy blanket. Hailey reposted her husband's post on her Instagram stories, adding a teddy bear and light blue heart emoji.

The comments section was flooded with wishes from fans and celebrities alike. Khloe Kardashian wrote, "Jack blues!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I love this tiny foot so so much”.

A fan said: "Just imagine one day he will say 'My dad is Justin Bieber'”.

