Jr Women, Men West Zone Hockey: Maharashtra, Rajasthan, M.P, Chhattisgarh win on Day 4

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), July 24 (IANS) Maharashtra and Rajasthan secured high-scoring wins in the women's section while in the men’s category, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh scored victories in their respective matches on Day 4 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men West Zone Championship 2024 here on Wednesday.

In the first women’s encounter of the day, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 13-0.

Khushi shone with seven goals (1’, 26’, 27’, 32’, 38’, 50’, 59’), while Tanushree Dinesh Kadu added a hat-trick (12’, 43’, 56’), and captain Sanika Chandrakant Mane contributed with a brace (3’, 49’). Sanjana Khetawat also scored for Maharashtra (39’).

In another women’s fixture, Rajasthan defeated Goans Hockey 4-1. Laxmi’s hat-trick (18’, 26’, 37’) was pivotal for Rajasthan, alongside a goal from Gayatri Mahavar (12’). Prachi Parshuram Yadav (27’) scored the lone goal for Goans Hockey.

In the first men’s fixture of the day, Rajasthan defeated Goans Hockey 4-2. Shahjafar Ansari (3’) initially gave Goans Hockey the lead, but Rajasthan responded with goals from Ravinder Singh Rajvi (15’, 19’, 53’) and Gurjar Manvendra (45’). Kiran Suresh Lamani (42’) added a goal for Goans Hockey.

In another men’s encounter, Madhya Pradesh beat Maharashtra 7-4. Ritendra Pratap Singh (19’, 46’) scored twice, with contributions from Almaaz Khan (8’), Mohd Anas (35’), Sohil Ali (13’), Viveka Pal (21’), and Subhan Abid (53’). Maharashtra’s goals came from Arjun Santosh Hargude (28’, 54’), Kartik Ramesh Patare (31’), and Santosh Birajdar (37’).

In the final men’s encounter of the day, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Gujarat, 16-1. Mohit Nayak was in sensational form, scoring seven goals (18’, 21’, 31’, 38’, 40’, 56’). Captain Anand Kumar Suryavanshi (17’, 44’, 49’, 58’) and Prakash Patel (53’, 54’, 56’) also contributed significantly, while Piyush Kumar Dhiwar (27’) and Gaurav Yadav (36’) added further goals. Captain Mayank Sanas (30’) was the sole scorer for Hockey Gujarat.

