J&K Police arrest key suspect for money laundering & stealing official secrets

Jammu, July 10 (IANS) J&K Police have arrested a key suspect involved in a multi-crore money laundering operation and stealing secret official documents having serious security implications.

Police sources said that the suspect identified as Tarun Bahl has been arrested from his Channi Himmat residence in Jammu city and booked under the Official Secrets Act and Section 353/49 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“He is currently being held on a four-day police remand as investigations continue. During interrogation, Bahl provided vital information that led to the discovery of an extensive money laundering network," said sources.

“His disclosures led to evidence linking Bahl to 125 bank accounts through which he laundered Rs 128 crore to cleanse illicit funds and reintroduce them into the financial system. The accused owns 16 luxury cars. Evidence also suggests his involvement with senior bureaucrats and local politicians in Jammu and Kashmir," the sources said.

“Our analysis of Tarun Bahl’s activities uncovered his typical wheeler-dealer methods devoid of any legitimate business foundation. Bahl’s operation involves strategically placing himself within the police and civil administration often using bribery or blackmail to gain influence. This created a vicious cycle of corruption with Bahl leveraging information to exert control over various officials," the sources further said.

"He coerced certain officers into committing illegal acts such as leaking confidential information to sow discord within the government for personal gain. His readiness to be swayed by hostile elements poses a significant threat to national security,” top sources said.

