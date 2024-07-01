J&K: First FIR registered under new criminal law in Kulgam

Srinagar, July 1 (IANS) The first FIR under the new criminal law was registered on Monday in J&K’s Kulgam district.

Officials said, “As the new criminal laws take effect, the first FIR has been registered at Police station Yaripora in Kulgam district. A written complaint was received at Police Station Yaripora through Rifat Ara of Tungdanoo village stating that one person namely Mohd Umer and others attacked her and beat her ruthlessly resulting in injuries to her."

“Regarding the incident, a case vide FIR No 47/2024 U/S 74, 115(2) BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) stands registered at the Police Station and an investigation has been taken up," said the officials here.

The officials, however. made it clear that the cases registered till June 30 will be tried under the old law.

“Pertinent to mention that, from now on, all FIRs will be filed under the provisions of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). However, cases registered before July 1 will continue to be tried under IPC (Indian Penal Code), CRPC (Criminal Procedure Code) and Indian Evidence Act until their final disposal,” the officials said.

