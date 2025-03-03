Jharkhand govt plans legal action to recover Rs 1.36 lakh crore from Centre; presents Rs 1.45 lakh crore budget

Ranchi, March 3 (IANS) The Jharkhand government on Monday presented a budget of Rs 1.45 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26 in the state Assembly. During his budget speech, Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore reiterated the state's claim that the Centre owes Jharkhand Rs 1.36 lakh crore.

He stated that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been consistently demanding the outstanding dues from the Centre.

"If the state's rightful funds are not received, we will take legal action," Kishore asserted.

The minister emphasised that several developmental projects are being affected in Jharkhand due to the non-receipt of central funds, and the state is receiving a reduced share of central allocations.

The budget presented this year is 12.81 per cent higher than last year and the Jharkhand government has set an ambitious target to expand the state's economy to Rs 10 trillion by 2029, up from its current size of Rs 4 trillion.

The estimated fiscal deficit for the new financial year stands at Rs 11,253.44 crore. Jharkhand's economic growth rate has been projected at 7.5 per cent at constant prices and 9.9 per cent at current prices.

The Jharkhand government has named this year’s budget 'Abua Budget (Our Budget)'. Chief Minister Hemant Soren described it as a road map for the holistic development of Jharkhand, aligning with public aspirations and sustainable growth.

A provision of Rs 13,363 crore has been allocated for the ambitious scheme of Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana in the budget.

New medical colleges will be established in Ranchi, Khunti, Giridih, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Deoghar, and Jamtara district headquarters.

Tourist circuits will be developed to promote key destinations in Jharkhand.

New universities will be set up in Jamshedpur, Gumla, and Sahibganj.

Plans have been unveiled to establish innovation hubs and technology parks to boost the education sector.

The state government will form a Scheduled Caste Advisory Committee to address community issues.

For the first time, a child-specific budget has been introduced with a provision of Rs 9,411.27 crore.

Loan waivers of up to Rs 2 lakh for 4 lakh farmers have been proposed in the budget.

The Chief Minister Maiya Samman Yojana aims to enhance women's economic self-reliance, social empowerment, and mental well-being in Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand budget has allocated Rs 9,841 crore for rural development, Rs 4,587.66 crore for agriculture, Rs 140 crore for agricultural equipment, Rs 203 crore for pond construction and deep boring, Rs 304 crore for horticulture development, Rs 255 crore for livestock development, Rs 350 crore for crop insurance, Rs 259 crore for agricultural produce storage, Rs 2,144.78 crore for Panchayati Raj, and Rs 2,257.45 crore for water resources.

Before presenting the budget, Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore handed over a copy to Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

He expressed his gratitude to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and CM Hemant Soren for entrusting him with the responsibility of presenting the budget.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.