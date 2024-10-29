It's incredible: Akshay Kumar praises fitness message of country's 'captain'

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) As India gears up for National Unity Day celebrations by organizing marathons and long running events, Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Akshay Kumar on Tuesday showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urging citizens to make a fitness a part of their daily lifestyle.

He said that it is incredible that the captain of our country is encouraging us to make fitness a way of life.

Taking this to X, Akshay Kumar praised PM Modi’s commitment to fitness and wrote, “Winter, summer, sunny or rainy day, for me all days in the year are fitness days. No excuses, no compromises. It’s incredible that the captain of our country is urging us to make fitness a way of life, and leading by example.”

Kumar further extended Dhanteras greetings to the countrymen and urged everyone to make physical health their first and biggest priority.

“Today is Dhanteras, and there’s no bigger wealth than health! Happy Dhanteras,” he stated.

Notably, ‘Run for Unity’ programs are being organized across the country as part of National Unity Day, to be celebrated on the occasion of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel’s birth anniversary i.e. October 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also underlined the need for making the nation 'fitter and healthier' during his Mann Ki Baat address on October 27. In the monthly radio program, PM Modi urged the citizens to adopt fitness as a lifestyle and highlighted the value of a balanced diet and active habits.

Reflecting on India’s diverse weather, he said, “Winter has set in across much of the country, but the passion for fitness, the spirit of Fit India, is not affected by any weather. One who habitually stays fit does not care about winter, summer, or rain. I am happy that people in India are now becoming more aware about fitness.”

Recalling his experience at Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar, PM Modi noted how a large crowd had gathered for yoga despite the rain, showcasing their enthusiasm for health and wellness. Addressing the role of schools in promoting fitness, PM Modi praised the "Fit India School Hours" initiative, where many schools dedicate their first period to physical activities, ranging from yoga and aerobics to sports and traditional games like Kho-Kho and Kabaddi.

The FIT India Movement was launched by PM Modi on August 29, 2019, with a goal to make fitness an integral part of the Indian culture and also encouraging them to prioritize health in their daily lives.

