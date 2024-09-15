It is amazing to make my debut for Chelsea, says Jadon Sancho

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Jadon Sancho expressed his gratitude for the fresh start for Chelsea after delivering a crucial assist that secured a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth and earned him the man of the match award.

After a challenging spell at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, Sancho took the opportunity to revive his form, coming off the bench to set up Christopher Nkunku’s late goal just four minutes before full-time.

In a post-match interview with BBC Sport, Sancho said, "First of all, it is amazing to make my debut for Chelsea. Just being back playing, I'm very grateful. The team played very well, and we are happy with the three points," Sancho said. "I've been working hard for this moment, and I'm just happy that I got my chance."

Sancho’s precise pass to Nkunku, coupled with his ability to dribble past defenders and link up with teammates, showcased glimpses of the form that once made him one of Europe’s brightest talents. His performance came after a difficult period, where his playing time had been limited at United, and his future was uncertain.

Chelsea’s decision to bring Sancho on loan, with an obligation to buy next summer, has provided the winger with a lifeline in the Premier League. Saturday’s game marked his first English top-flight appearance since August 2023, when he came on for Manchester United.

Now, with a standout debut for the Blues, Sancho has made a compelling case for inclusion in Chelsea’s starting line-up, and manager Enzo Maresca will have a decision to make ahead of their next fixture against West Ham on September 21.

