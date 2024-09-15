Female head constable duped of Rs 10 lakh in Varanasi

Varanasi, Sep 15 (IANS) Cybercriminals are not even sparing police personnel these days. A female head constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi was duped of Rs 10 lakh by cyber fraudsters.

The victim woman has been identified as Geeta Singh, a resident of the Police Lines area in the city. She was about to retire in a month. The woman has lodged a case with the cyber police station.

Police said the complainant got a call on September 6 from an unknown number. The caller identifying himself as an employee of the treasury department told the victim that her pension settlement had been done and she could check that online. The fraudster then sent a link, but as soon as the woman clicked the link, Rs 10 lakh was withdrawn from her account.

The victim was taken aback after she received the message that money had been withdrawn from her account. She informed her relatives about the matter and then registered a case with the cyber police station.

Police are investigating the case based on the IP address of the link, account number, mobile number, etc.

In a new trend, cybercriminals are nowadays targeting employees who are close to retirement.

