Iran summons Sweden's envoy over controversial accusations

Tehran, June 2 (IANS) The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned Sweden's acting charge d'affaires over his country's "baseless and biased" accusations against Tehran, the media reported.

During the meeting with the Swedish envoy on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry conveyed Tehran's protest against the controversial remarks made by a Swedish official in Stockholm, adding that the remarks had been made "based on disinformation and under Israel's influence," according to the official news agency IRNA.

Daniel Stenling, head of counterintelligence at the Swedish Security Service, accused on Thursday the Iranian government of "using criminal networks within Sweden" to target Israeli or Jewish interests in the Scandinavian country as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

