Vietnam Public Holidays 2025 list is here!

Vietnam is set to introduce an extended public holiday period in 2025, providing workers with more time to spend with their families and explore the country. This move aims to promote tourism, boost consumer spending, and improve work-life balance.

This holiday plan has been approved by 13 of the 16 ministries and agencies, according to MOLISA. If passed by the Prime Minister, the holiday would start on New Year 2025 and last for nine days, comprising five days with official Tet holidays, plus four regular days off, according to the information available up to today.

Some public holidays in Vietnam: 2025 Vietnam Public Holidays

New Year's Holiday: January 1, 2025 (Wednesday) - 1 day

Lunar New Year (Tet) Holidays:

January 25, 2025 (Saturday) - Weekend

January 26, 2025 (Sunday) - Weekend

January 27, 2025 (Monday) - Public holiday

January 28, 2025 (Tuesday) - Public holiday

January 29, 2025 (Wednesday) - Public holiday

January 30, 2025 (Thursday) - Public holiday

January 31, 2025 (Friday) - Public holiday

February 1, 2025 (Saturday) - Weekend

February 2, 2025 (Sunday) - Weekend

Hung Kings Commemoration Day: April 7, 2025 (Monday) - 1 day

Victory Day – International Labor Day:

April 30, 2025 (Wednesday) - Public holiday

May 1, 2025 (Thursday) - Public holiday

May 2, 2025 (Friday) - Public holiday

May 3, 2025 (Saturday) - Weekend

May 4, 2025 (Sunday) - Weekend

National Day:

August 30, 2025 (Saturday) - Weekend

August 31, 2025 (Sunday) - Weekend

September 1, 2025 (Monday) - Public holiday

September 2, 2025 (Tuesday) - Public holiday

Employers and business travellers are advised to prepare and fall in line with Vietnam's holiday schedule to ensure that the processes are legal and best, for the management of government contracts and minimal disruption in workflow.

The holiday extension is hoped to bring more tourist traffic to the streets of Vietnam, boost tourism in the country, and also promote a healthier work-life balance for the workforce.

