Vietnam Public Holidays 2025 list is here!
Vietnam is set to introduce an extended public holiday period in 2025, providing workers with more time to spend with their families and explore the country. This move aims to promote tourism, boost consumer spending, and improve work-life balance.
This holiday plan has been approved by 13 of the 16 ministries and agencies, according to MOLISA. If passed by the Prime Minister, the holiday would start on New Year 2025 and last for nine days, comprising five days with official Tet holidays, plus four regular days off, according to the information available up to today.
Some public holidays in Vietnam: 2025 Vietnam Public Holidays
New Year's Holiday: January 1, 2025 (Wednesday) - 1 day
Lunar New Year (Tet) Holidays:
January 25, 2025 (Saturday) - Weekend
January 26, 2025 (Sunday) - Weekend
January 27, 2025 (Monday) - Public holiday
January 28, 2025 (Tuesday) - Public holiday
January 29, 2025 (Wednesday) - Public holiday
January 30, 2025 (Thursday) - Public holiday
January 31, 2025 (Friday) - Public holiday
February 1, 2025 (Saturday) - Weekend
February 2, 2025 (Sunday) - Weekend
Hung Kings Commemoration Day: April 7, 2025 (Monday) - 1 day
Victory Day – International Labor Day:
April 30, 2025 (Wednesday) - Public holiday
May 1, 2025 (Thursday) - Public holiday
May 2, 2025 (Friday) - Public holiday
May 3, 2025 (Saturday) - Weekend
May 4, 2025 (Sunday) - Weekend
National Day:
August 30, 2025 (Saturday) - Weekend
August 31, 2025 (Sunday) - Weekend
September 1, 2025 (Monday) - Public holiday
September 2, 2025 (Tuesday) - Public holiday
Employers and business travellers are advised to prepare and fall in line with Vietnam's holiday schedule to ensure that the processes are legal and best, for the management of government contracts and minimal disruption in workflow.
The holiday extension is hoped to bring more tourist traffic to the streets of Vietnam, boost tourism in the country, and also promote a healthier work-life balance for the workforce.
