Vikrant Massey pays a visit to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey, who has been getting a positive response to his recently released movie ‘The Sabarmati Report’, met with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

The official handle of the CM of Uttar Pradesh posted a picture from their meeting on Instagram. They wrote in the caption, “Film actor Vikrant Maisi ji paid courtesy visit at government residence in Lucknow today from #UPCM @myogi_adityanath”.

In the picture, Vikrant can be seen dressed in a black sweatshirt, a pair of denims and a cap.

Earlier, the film’s producer, Ektaa Kapoor expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he lauded her film. The producer took to her Instagram, and shared a screenshot of the PM’s tweet in which he heaped praise on the movie.

She also penned a note in the caption. She wrote in Hindi, “Respected Prime Minister, thank you very much for your positive words on #TheSabarmatiReport. Your appreciation on #TheSabarmatiReport proves that we are on the right track. And thank you for the love and support! History is witness that whether it is a country or a person, it is only by falling. No matter how long the cycle of lies, the truth changes it”.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat. In the film, the actor plays a Hindi journalist, who stands up to the system because he wants the truth to be covered in the reportage.

