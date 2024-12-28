US Visas in 2024: Over 1 Million Issued to Indian Citizens!

In a significant move to strengthen bilateral relations, the United States has issued over 1 million non-immigrant visas to Indian citizens for the second consecutive year. This development is a testament to the growing people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Over the last two or three years, Indians travelling to the US have witnessed an enormous increase. Among all these, students for higher education and tourists in the country are some of the main reasons. This rise can be seen to majorly consist of visitor visas for non-immigrant visa holders, which shows a great increase in tourism.

The US Department of State has also introduced a program for the renewal of H-1B visas, which will benefit many Indian citizens. Moreover, Indian students seeking higher education in the US have also witnessed an increasing trend in visa issuance.

A Growing Trend

Over the last four years, the number of Indians travelling to the US has risen by five times. From January to November 2024, more than 2 million Indians visited the US, a 26% increase from the previous year. So far, over 5 million Indian citizens hold non-immigrant visas and can visit the US.

Exchange Visitor Visas

People with J-1 exchange visitor visas can also be accommodated in the US for up to two years after finishing their programs. This has facilitated career advancement and continuing education for these individuals.

A Bright Spot

The removal of India from the Exchange Visitor Skills List has also made Indian J-1 visa holders travel more easily to the US. Overall, the increasing number of Indians visiting the US for various purposes forms a positive trend and underscores the strengthening of ties between the two nations.

As the US continues issuing non-immigrant visas to Indians, it is evident that relations between the two nations will continue to grow and expand.

