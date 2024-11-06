Donald Trump's Victory Speech, Watch Live: US Election Results

Florida, United States: Republican President Nominee Donald Trump is leading in the US Elections 2024. The results indicate majority for Trump. Trump secured 248 electoral votes while incumbent Vice President and Democrat President Nominee Kamala Harris is traling with 214 electoral votes.

As Donald Trump's Victory in the 2024 US Election Becomes More Likely, He Prepares for Victory Speech

With Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US election looking increasingly probable, the 78-year-old former president is preparing to deliver his victory speech. Reporters tracking the Trump campaign have confirmed that supporters are gathering at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, eagerly awaiting him to formally claim victory.

When Is Donald Trump's Victory Speech?

Though the official results of the 2024 US election have yet to be declared, Trump's win appears all but certain. As a result, his election night address is expected to be a victory speech. Trump was initially scheduled to speak at 1:00 a.m. ET from his Florida residence, but the speech has been delayed. It could begin at any moment. A live stream of Trump's speech may start soon.

Where to Watch Donald Trump's Speech?

Watch Donald Trump's Victory Speech Live Here: