November 7 - 10: 4-Day Bank holidays list state-wise!

Chhath Puja festive season is around the corner with a series of bank holidays across various states in India. According to Reserve Bank of India, November 2024 will see multiple bank holidays including Diwali Amavasya, Kut festival, Kannada Rajyothsava, Balipadyami, Vikram Savant New Year Day, Chhath celebrations, Egaas-Bagwaal, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima, Rahas Purnima, Kanakadasa Jayanti, and Seng Kutsnem.

The Banks in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand and Bengal will be closed on Thursday 7 November 2024, due to Chhath Puja Evening Arghya. On 8 November 2024, banks will be closed in Bihar, Jharkhand and Meghalaya for the Chhath Puja Morning Arghya and Wangala Festival. Secondly, all the banks of the country will be closed on 9 November, because of the second Saturday, and on 10 November as well due to Sunday.

Bank holidays will continue from 1st November throughout. On 12 November, Uttarakhand will observe Egaas-Bagwaal that declared bank holiday. Besides, on 15th November, the following bank holidays will be seen in the states of Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, and Chandigarh, amongst others, which is observing Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima that declares a bank holiday on that very day.

Karnataka is going to enjoy Kanakadasa Jayanti on November 18, while Meghalaya will be celebrating Seng Kutsnem on 23 November. So both turn out to be Bank holidays.

These bank holidays are subject to change according to the state and region. Please note that these bank holidays vary from state to state, and therefore, the customer is advised to contact his local bank branch or refer to the RBI website for up-to-date information.

The Chhath Puja is a very important festival in the eastern Indian states, which is observed for the sun god. Thus, the four-day bank holiday will allow the devotees to celebrate the festivals without any hindrances.

Also read: How are US polls conducted? Will Trump win again or will Harris script history?