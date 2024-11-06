US Vice President-Designate JD Vance, Andhra Son-in-Law: Telugu and Indian Connection!

Telugu Pride in US Politics: JD Vance, Son-in-Law of Andhra Family, Set to Become Vice President

In a historic win, Republican candidate Donald Trump is poised to reclaim the US presidency, with JD Vance as his Vice President. What's making headlines in India is Vance's connection to Andhra Pradesh - his wife, Usha Chilukuri, hails from Vadluru village, Nidadavolu constituency.

Trump praised Vance and Usha in his victory speech, saying, "Vice President-elect JD Vance and his remarkable wife, Usha Vance, are absolutely fantastic." Vance termed Trump's win as the "greatest comeback in US history," vowing to fight for the people under Trump's leadership.

This development has brought pride to Usha's village, celebrating their son-in-law's achievement.