Earthquake in USA; 7.0 Magnitude Quake Hits California

A strong earthquake hit the California coast in the United States on Thursday, December 5, at 10:44 a.m. local time. The USGS says the earthquake measured 7.0 on the Richter scale and had its epicentre in Ferndale.

The quake was felt strongly in various parts of the coastal region, including Petrolia, Scotia, and Cab, with reports of intense shaking. The earthquake's impact was so severe that it was felt as far south as San Francisco, indicating its massive scale.

Residents in the affected areas reported being shaken violently, with some buildings experiencing intense tremors. The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, leaving many on edge.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, but the authorities are working to assess the full impact of the earthquake. The US Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami warnings as a precautionary measure, showing the danger that the earthquake might have caused.

The timing and location of the earthquake bring concerns regarding the possibility of a tsunami, while the USGS warns of the possibility of coastal flooding and damage. Emergency services are put on high alert, with emergency responders readied for everything. Residents and authorities still wait with bated breath. The entire extent of damages and death toll will be known later in the hours ahead.

